Fireworks To Be In Short Supply Before July 4 Says Oklahoma Retailers

By Anna Gallegos

June 22, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Oklahoma's fireworks stands expect to have empty shelves as July 4th nears.

Retailers say its because of fireworks shortages.

"This is absolutely the most weirdest year that we've come across in terms of supply and demand with fireworks," Randy Scott told FOX 25. Scott has been selling fireworks in Coweta for nearly 50 years.

He, like other stand owners, has been having issues ordering his normal supply of backyard fireworks.

Most consumer fireworks are made in China and imported into the U.S. Because of the pandemic, there's much fewer fireworks on the market and importing them is much more expensive.

“We’ve seen things as high as 20-50% higher than typical, and that’s if you can get it,” Kyle Stubbs, who sells fireworks in the Texoma area, told KXII.

Because of the shortage, retailers said customers should expect to shell out more cash for their favorite explosives.

“This year they’re seeing a major shortage on reloadables which is your artillery type shells. Snap pops which the little kids really love, there’s a shortage of those and big assortment kits,” said Stubbs.

While some retailers see their biggest sales in the day before July 4th, customers are strongly recommended to shop early.

"Normally, you do 80% of your sales [July 3rd and 4th]. If you're waiting until the third and fourth, you're waiting too late," said Scott.

