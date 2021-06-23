Feedback

3 More Debris-Throwing Incidents Reported In Seattle

By Zuri Anderson

June 23, 2021

Inside of car with the broken windshield. Road accident
Photo: Getty Images

Three more drivers were the victims of debris getting thrown on their vehicles on Interstate 5 this week, according to KING 5.

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) confirmed that both incidents happened in Seattle on Tuesday (June 22). Reporters learned traffic cameras caught a semi-truck getting struck by something while traveling on I-5 at James Street around 3 a.m. Two more drivers reported debris hitting their windshields on I-5 at James Street and South Dearborn Street, troopers said.

No one was hurt in these incidents.

Authorities also said they released one of the men arrested and accused of throwing rocks at vehicles on Seattle freeways. Charges against them were dropped, as well. Troopers said the man wasn't one of the suspects after reviewing surveillance footage.

No arrests have been made since the initial two.

WSP said there have been over 70 incidents like these since January 1, 2021, and some people have been getting hurt in these instances. One driver was knocked out by a rock that pierced his windshield and smacked him in the head on I-90. Other people had their vehicles damaged, particularly their windshields.

Chat About 3 More Debris-Throwing Incidents Reported In Seattle

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.