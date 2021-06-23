3 More Debris-Throwing Incidents Reported In Seattle

Three more drivers were the victims of debris getting thrown on their vehicles on Interstate 5 this week, according to KING 5.

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) confirmed that both incidents happened in Seattle on Tuesday (June 22). Reporters learned traffic cameras caught a semi-truck getting struck by something while traveling on I-5 at James Street around 3 a.m. Two more drivers reported debris hitting their windshields on I-5 at James Street and South Dearborn Street, troopers said.

No one was hurt in these incidents.

Authorities also said they released one of the men arrested and accused of throwing rocks at vehicles on Seattle freeways. Charges against them were dropped, as well. Troopers said the man wasn't one of the suspects after reviewing surveillance footage.

No arrests have been made since the initial two.

WSP said there have been over 70 incidents like these since January 1, 2021, and some people have been getting hurt in these instances. One driver was knocked out by a rock that pierced his windshield and smacked him in the head on I-90. Other people had their vehicles damaged, particularly their windshields.