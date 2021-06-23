'Jeopardy' Apologizes After Backlash Over 'Offensive' Clue
By Dave Basner
Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie is currently guest hosting Jeopardy, and while she is getting to experience some of the joys of the role, on Monday's episode she learned it isn't always so rosy. One of the clues Guthrie read has caused the game show to get slammed by fans.
The clue came from the category "Plain-Named Maladies." It read, "Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) is also known as Grinch Syndrome because this organ is too small." While the correct answer was "What is the heart?" according to many people suffering from the affliction, and those supporting people with it, it was definitely not correct, and worse, it was offensive.
In fact, Dysautonomia International, a non-profit that works to raise awareness of autonomic nervous system disorders including POTS, tweeted, "Hey @Jeopardy no one with any credibility calls POTS 'Grinch Syndrome.' Promoting outdated misogynistic terms to describe a debilitating autonomic nervous system disorder that impacts millions of Americans is not cool. We request an apology on behalf of our community. Do better."
This appeared on Jeopardy tonight. Grinch syndrome is an offensive term. Can you imagine Jeopardy making light of cancer or MS patients with a "funny" name for their debilitating health condition? Not acceptable. We'd love to see real questions about the autonomic nervous system. pic.twitter.com/kqetij1Jwx— Dysautonomia Intl. (@Dysautonomia) June 22, 2021
Many others chimed in:
This is…objectively false and immensely offensive @Jeopardy https://t.co/oChUpKMNDO— Chelle (@chellech) June 22, 2021
Oh @Jeopardy this is shameful. I have POTs and am sad you would resort to this. How low. And I might add, incredibly incorrect. Would you seriously tell a kid he has a condition that makes him Grinch?! I just...can't believe this. #jeopardy https://t.co/9u5GIgdqE2— Sandy (@NatureGirlTech) June 22, 2021
@Jeopardy my daughter has suffered from POTS for 5 years! She isn’t a Grinch she is a WARRIOR!!! You need to apologize to the millions who suffer daily!!!— UtProud77 (@UProud77) June 22, 2021
No one on my medical team for my POTS calls it Grinch syndrome. In part because they know it's a disorder of my autonomic nervous system. Btw, echocardiograms show my heart is normal size.— Raven Mae (@MaeNena73) June 22, 2021
Also, I’m not a “grinch” and there is nothing wrong with my heart - my nervous system does not function correctly which makes my life difficult. #POTS is very real.— celeste_ (@celeste_) June 22, 2021
I have literally never heard it called Grinch syndrome, what an awful and offensive name my God.— Kelli (@ugottafriend) June 22, 2021
Jeopardy has since responded to the backlash, tweeting, "After hearing from the community, we found we used an outdated and inaccurate term for this disorder, and we apologize."
Yesterday’s program included a clue about postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS). After hearing from the community, we found we used an outdated and inaccurate term for this disorder, and we apologize.— Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) June 22, 2021
If you are wondering, the National Institutes of Health describes POTS as "a condition characterized by too little blood returning to the heart when moving from a lying down to a standing up position." Symptoms can include lightheadedness, fainting, and a rapid increase in heart rate. POTS can affect anyone, no matter their age, but is most diagnosed in women between 15 and 50 years old. Between one and three million Americans are estimated to suffer from it. The cause is unknown.