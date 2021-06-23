Kentucky's Redneck Rave Ends With Multiple Arrests, Throat Slashing

Doyle knew his department was in for a wild ride minutes after setting up its first traffic checkpoint.

“The first vehicle that came through, we found meth, marijuana, and an open alcohol container. And then one of the occupants had two active warrants ... “We were like ‘well, this doesn’t bode well for the weekend,'" Doyle told the paper.

In the five days, 14 people were arrested, 48 people were charged for various offenses, including assault, strangulation, and drug and alcohol possession.

There was also a number of gruesome injuries. One woman was reportedly strangled in a fight with a man over a blanket. Another man was impaled in the abdomen by a 3-inch log that he drove over while another lost part of his finger when his vehicle slipped off a jack and landed on his hand.

There were also multiple cuts, broken bones, and injuries due to intoxication, including a man who had his throat slit by a friend.

“They were intoxicated, they got into a fight, one of them slit the other one’s throat and then fled into the park,” Doyle said.

Despite the chaos, organizers called it the "coolest thing I’ve ever seen in my life" and are planning another Redneck Rave for October.