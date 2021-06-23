Kentucky's Redneck Rave Ends With Multiple Arrests, Throat Slashing
By Anna Gallegos
June 23, 2021
“America’s wildest and craziest country party” ended in Mammoth Cave, Kentucky, with nearly a dozen people arrested, multiple broken bones, a missing finger, and at least one person having their throat slit.
The Edmonson County Sheriff's Department said they were overwhelmed when thousands of people went to the Blue Holler Offroad Park for the Redneck Rave. The festival starting on June 16 promised five days of "mud, music and mayhem."
Sheriff Shane Doyle told the Lexington Herald Leader that he had to call in all of his deputies and even volunteers to control the crowd at was marketed as “biggest country party you’ll ever go to.”
Please read all this... The concert at Redneck Rave 2021 looked like an entire city... was the coolest thing I’ve ever...Posted by RedneckRave on Monday, June 21, 2021
Doyle knew his department was in for a wild ride minutes after setting up its first traffic checkpoint.
“The first vehicle that came through, we found meth, marijuana, and an open alcohol container. And then one of the occupants had two active warrants ... “We were like ‘well, this doesn’t bode well for the weekend,'" Doyle told the paper.
In the five days, 14 people were arrested, 48 people were charged for various offenses, including assault, strangulation, and drug and alcohol possession.
There was also a number of gruesome injuries. One woman was reportedly strangled in a fight with a man over a blanket. Another man was impaled in the abdomen by a 3-inch log that he drove over while another lost part of his finger when his vehicle slipped off a jack and landed on his hand.
There were also multiple cuts, broken bones, and injuries due to intoxication, including a man who had his throat slit by a friend.
“They were intoxicated, they got into a fight, one of them slit the other one’s throat and then fled into the park,” Doyle said.
Despite the chaos, organizers called it the "coolest thing I’ve ever seen in my life" and are planning another Redneck Rave for October.
‘Redneck Rave’ festival in Kentucky (of course) descends into chaos as 48 people are charged with various offenses ranging from drug trafficking to felony assault. Multiple others suffered serious injuries. Sheriffs were unable to break up the event, so decided to contain it. pic.twitter.com/Je7rlndSUo— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) June 23, 2021