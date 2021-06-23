Why Alex Rodriguez Was Seen With Ben Affleck's Ex Post-Jennifer Lopez Split

Amid the scorching Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindled reunion, Alex Rodriguez has been spotted with Affleck’s ex, Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus. However, the pairing isn’t as juicy as you might think.

Rodriguez, 45, and Shookus, 41, happen to be long-term friends, the former Yankee star’s representative told Page Six. "There is absolutely zero there. They’ve been friends for 15 years," Rodriguez's spokesperson said of the pairing at the latter’s backyard birthday party in the Hamptons. The sighting was posted on the popular blind item Instagram account @deuxmoi. Fun fact: When Rodriguez and Lopez were still together, they joined Shookus during an SNL afterparty, alongside the rest of the crew, in 2019.

While Affleck and Shookus dated from 2017 to 2019, Lopez and Rodriguez broke off their engagement earlier this year after dating since 2017. Rumor has it the retired MLB star cheated on the entertainer.

Even though Rodriguez has spoken about starting a new phase in his life, he’s not too far from his former flame, or at least her house. It was recently reported that he moved into a Hamptons mansion, which happens to be 1.2 miles from Lopez’s home. The $5 million mansion in Bridgehampton is a temporary fix as he decides on buying property in Manhattan and the Hamptons. The 9,200-square-foot, seven-bedroom, 11-bathroom home covers 3.9 acres and includes several amenities like a heated gunite pool and spa, waterfall and access to a pond.