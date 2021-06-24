Can You Guess The Richest Town In Oklahoma?

When you think of the wealthiest area near you - beautiful homes, nice cars, and fancy restaurants pop into your mind.

Stacker looked at the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau Five-Year American Community Survey to determine exactly which area in each state was deemed the richest.

Stacker ranked the locations by a few factors, including the unemployment rate and median household income. If there was a tie between two cities, the percentage of people making more than $200,000 in that area was the tiebreaker.

Any town or city that had a population of fewer than 1,000 people was excluded from the list.

Can you guess which Oklahoma city was named the richest?

It's Nichols Hills.

Median household income is $186,912 172.1% more than U.S. median income

49.4% of households earn more than $200,000

Median earnings for workers: $95,255 Men: $156,042; Women: $66,635

Unemployment rate: 1.6%



Stacker also said:

Nichols Hills, Oklahoma, is a wealthy suburb of Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City is known for lucrative industries such as aviation, biotech, energy, business, health care, and hospitality. The largest industries are professional; scientific and technical services; oil and gas extraction; and health care. The highest paying industries, according to Data USA, are hospitality, and arts and entertainment.



