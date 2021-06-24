See Why You May Be Waiting A While To Get An AC System In Your Home

With the sizzling weekend quickly approaching the Pacific Northwest region, residents are scrambling to get an air-conditioning unit for their homes. Unfortunately, some people may be waiting a while for those systems.

KIRO 7 reported that AC companies are booked up to mid-August and repairs are taking up to two weeks to get done.

“We’re working our tails off every day. Certain crews have been doing six-day weeks for multiple weeks on end,” Craig Olson said, who is with Washington Energy Services.

The Puget Sound region is the largest area in the country with the fewest amount of ACs, according to Olson. Reporters added that only 35% of homes in the Seattle area have air conditioning.

This is especially worrying for residents as triple-digit temperatures are expected to linger between Friday (June 25) and Monday (June 28). An Excessive Heat Watch is already in effect for the Seattle area. Organizations are also advising people to be ready in case of a wildfire.

Olson also suggests people get new AC units installed during slower months of the year, mainly between November and February.

Luckily, there are numerous resources available and tips for keeping cool during the heat wave and in the future.