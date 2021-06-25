Oklahoma Parents Trap Pastor Who Attempted To Run Off With Their Daughter

An Oklahoma mom and dad trapped a priest who was trying to assault their teen daughter earlier this month.

Manuel Moran-Izaquirre, 53, started texting a 13-year-old Oklahoma City girl pretending to be looking for her dad, KOKH reported.

According to court documents, he wouldn't tell the girl how he got her phone number. On June 10, he called her and promised to buy her whatever she wanted.

The teen told investigators that Moran-Izaquirre allegedly said that he wanted to run away with her when she was home alone.

The teen smartly told her parents about the creepy phone call.

When Moran-Izaquirre contacted the teen again, the girl's mom pretended to be her and recorded their phone conversation.

Moran-Izaquirre allegedly showed up at the girl's home the next day on June 11, but he didn't know that her parents were there.

The girl went out to meet the man, who pulled her into his car.

Her father ran out of the house to rescue his daughter from Moran-Izaquirre, who was attempting to kiss her despite her protests.

Moran-Izaquirre later told investigators that he first contacted the girl because he wanted to "give her council." He's been charged with one count of lewd acts and one count of solicitation sexual conduct/communication with a minor by use of technology.

Moran-Izaquirre was previously arrested in 2005 for making lewd or indecent proposals to a child under 16. He pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of outraging public decency.

The church were Moran-Izaquirre works at has not been identified.