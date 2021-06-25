This Louisville Restaurant Has The Best Wings In Kentucky
By Anna Gallegos
June 25, 2021
Nothing beats biting into a crispy chicken wing. They're usually associated with tailgates and watch parties, but wings are the perfect year-round snack when you want a sharable side that's full of flavor.
That's why Esquire recently published a list of the best wing spot in every state. So what's the best in Kentucky?
Mark's Feed Store in Louisville took the state's top spot.
The magazine wrote "The BBQ here is great, but Mark's Famous Honeywings are famous (and trademarked) for a reason."
Here is Esquire's full list of the best chicken wings in each state:
- Alaska- Moose's Tooth, Anchorage
- Alabama- Saw's Soul Kitchen, Birmingham
- Arkansas- Flying Saucer, Little Rock
- Arizona- Casanova Brothers, Gilbert
- California- Big Al's Pizzeria, Maywood
- Colorado- Grillin' Wings & Things, Lone Tree
- Connecticut- Dew Drop Inn, Derby
- District of Columbia- KoChix, Washington, D.C.
- Delaware- Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza, Pike Creek
- Florida- Tikanis, St. Petersburg
- Georgia- Treylor Park, Savannah
- Hawaii- Jawaiian Ire Jerk Restaurant, Honolulu
- Iowa- The Salty Dog Bar & Grill, Council Bluffs
- Idaho- Bittercreek Alehouse, Boise
- Illinois- Del Seoul, Chicago
- Indiana- Chatham Tap Restaurant & Pub, Indianapolis
- Kansas- El Pollo Rey, Kansas City
- Kentucky- Mark's Feed Store, Louisville
- Louisiana- Blue Oak BBQ, New Orleans
- Massachusetts- B.T.'s Smokehouse, Sturbridge
- Maryland- Full On Craft Eats & Drinks, Rockville
- Maine- The Honey Paw, Portland
- Michigan- Detroit Wing Company, Eastpointe
- Minnesota- Doolittles Woodfire Grill, Eagan
- Missouri- Bogart's Smokehouse, St. Louis
- Mississippi- The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen, Jackson
- Montana- Desperado Sports Tavern, Missoula
- North Carolina- The Kill Devil Grill, Kill Devil Hills
- North Dakota- Parrot's Cay Tavern, Grand Forks
- Nebraska- Oscar's, Omaha
- New Hampshire- Wing-Itz, Portsmouth
- New Jersey- Peck Peck Korean Style Chicken, Teaneck
- New Mexico- Forghedaboudit Pizza, Deming
- Nevada- Lucky Beaver Bar & Burger, Stateline
- New York- Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, Harlem
- Midwest BBQ & Creamery, Camp Dennison
- Oklahoma- Whiskey Cake, Oklahoma City
- Oregon- Mama Chow's Kitchen, Portland
- Pennsylvania- Big Shot Bob's House of Wings, Pittsburgh
- Rhode Island- Boneheads Wings Bar, West Warwick
- South Carolina- Local Cue, Greenville
- South Dakota- The Ram & O'Hare's, Brookings
- Tennessee- Thunderbird, Nashville
- Texas- Wayne's Wings, San Antonio
- Utah- Bumblebee's BBQ & Grill, Midvale
- Virginia- My Mama's Kitchen, Norfolk
- Vermont- Long Trail Brewing Company, Bridgewater
- Washington- No Bones Beach Club, Seattle
- Wisconsin- Chicken Lips, Sun Prairie
- Wyoming- The Bird, Jackson
- West Virginia- Pies & Pints, Charleston