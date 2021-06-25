This Louisville Restaurant Has The Best Wings In Kentucky

Nothing beats biting into a crispy chicken wing. They're usually associated with tailgates and watch parties, but wings are the perfect year-round snack when you want a sharable side that's full of flavor.

That's why Esquire recently published a list of the best wing spot in every state. So what's the best in Kentucky?

Mark's Feed Store in Louisville took the state's top spot.

The magazine wrote "The BBQ here is great, but Mark's Famous Honeywings are famous (and trademarked) for a reason."

