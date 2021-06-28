Feedback

PHOTOS: Small Plane Crashed Into Utah Home Sparking Investigation

By Ginny Reese

June 28, 2021

An investigation is underway after a small plane crashed into a home in North Logan, reported KSL.

The National Transportation Safety Board, along with the Federal Aviation Administration, is conducting the investigation.

The crash tragically killed the pilot of the small aircraft.

Friend of the pilot's family, Cathy Bell, said, "He loved, he loved being a pilot! It was his favorite thing."

According to Cathy and her husband, Ed, their friend was a retired Delta Air Lines pilot. Cathy said, "He looked forward to having his family on the plane with him."

The pilot was a Logan resident.

Resident Jess Yonker saw the plane just before the crash. Yonker said, "I was a few blocks away. We saw the plane fly over us, head towards the mountains. We saw it kind of tilt its wings back and forth, made a turn from there."

That's when she saw the aircraft take a nose dive. She said, "We didn’t see the final crash, but it did appear that it tried to climb and make a turn, and at that point is when we saw it dive."

Yonker ran to the scene as quickly as she could and looked for the plane. She said, "(We) couldn’t see it and then looked up and saw that it was in the roof."

According to firefighters, no one was in the home at the time of the crash.

Ed and Cathy said, "Our hearts go out to the family. We're going to miss him. Wonderful family."

