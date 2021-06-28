These Athletes With Kentucky Ties Are Headed To The Olympics
By Anna Gallegos
June 28, 2021
With the Tokyo 2020 Olympics less then a month away, we now know who will be representing Team USA on the world stage. A number of athletes with Kentucky ties will also be competing starting on July 23.
Here's a list of athletes who have called Kentucky home at one time and what sport they'll be competing in.
Team USA
Men's Basketball
- Bam Adebayo (former University of Kentucky player)
- Devin Booker (former UK player)
Fencing:
- Women's Foil: Lee Kiefer (Lexington native; current UK College of Medicine student)
Men's Golf:
- Justin Thomas (Louisville native; Saint Xavier High School graduate)
Track & Field
- Women's 100m Hurdles: Kendra "Keni" Harrison (UK alum)
- Women's 400m Hurdles: Sydney McLaughlin (UK alum)
- Women's 100m: Javianne Oliver (UK alum)
- Women's Shot Put: Jessica Ramsey (Western Kentucky University alum)
- Men's 110m Hurdles: Daniel Roberts (UK alum)
- Men's 100m: Ronnie Baker (Louisville native; Ballard High School graduate)
- Men's 1500m: Yared Nuguse (Louisville native; duPont Manual High School graduate)
Shooting
- Women's Rifle: Mary Tucker (current UK student)
- Men's Rifle: William Shaner (current UK student)
Swimming
- Women's 4x200m Relay: Brooke Forde (Louisville native; Sacred Heart Academy graduate)
- Men's 200m Fly: Zach Harting (University of Louisville alum)
Team Denmark
- Track & Field: Men's Marathon: Thijs Nijhuis (Eastern Kentucky University alum)
Team Great Britain
- Track & Field: Men's Decathlon: Tim Duckworth (UK alum)
Team Ireland
- Women's Field Hockey: Ayeisha McFerran (UofL alum)
Team Jamaica
- Track & Field: Women's 400m Hurdles: Leah Nugent (UK alum)
Team Puerto Rico
- Track & Field: Women's 100m: Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (UK alum)
Team Serbia
- Swimming: Men's 100m Freestyle: Andrej Barnav (UofL alum)