These Athletes With Kentucky Ties Are Headed To The Olympics

With the Tokyo 2020 Olympics less then a month away, we now know who will be representing Team USA on the world stage. A number of athletes with Kentucky ties will also be competing starting on July 23.

Here's a list of athletes who have called Kentucky home at one time and what sport they'll be competing in.

Team USA

Men's Basketball

Bam Adebayo (former University of Kentucky player)

(former University of Kentucky player) Devin Booker (former UK player)



Fencing:

Women's Foil: Lee Kiefer (Lexington native; current UK College of Medicine student)



Men's Golf:

Justin Thomas (Louisville native; Saint Xavier High School graduate)



Track & Field

Women's 100m Hurdles: Kendra "Keni" Harrison (UK alum)

(UK alum) Women's 400m Hurdles: Sydney McLaughlin (UK alum)

(UK alum) Women's 100m: Javianne Oliver (UK alum)

(UK alum) Women's Shot Put: Jessica Ramsey (Western Kentucky University alum)

(Western Kentucky University alum) Men's 110m Hurdles: Daniel Roberts (UK alum)

(UK alum) Men's 100m: Ronnie Baker (Louisville native; Ballard High School graduate)

(Louisville native; Ballard High School graduate) Men's 1500m: Yared Nuguse (Louisville native; duPont Manual High School graduate)



Shooting

Women's Rifle: Mary Tucker (current UK student)

(current UK student) Men's Rifle: William Shaner (current UK student)



Swimming

Women's 4x200m Relay: Brooke Forde (Louisville native; Sacred Heart Academy graduate)

(Louisville native; Sacred Heart Academy graduate) Men's 200m Fly: Zach Harting (University of Louisville alum)



Team Denmark

Track & Field: Men's Marathon: Thijs Nijhuis (Eastern Kentucky University alum)



Team Great Britain

Track & Field: Men's Decathlon: Tim Duckworth (UK alum)



Team Ireland

Women's Field Hockey: Ayeisha McFerran (UofL alum)



Team Jamaica

Track & Field: Women's 400m Hurdles: Leah Nugent (UK alum)



Team Puerto Rico

Track & Field: Women's 100m: Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (UK alum)



Team Serbia