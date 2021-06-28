Feedback

These Athletes With Kentucky Ties Are Headed To The Olympics

By Anna Gallegos

June 28, 2021

With the Tokyo 2020 Olympics less then a month away, we now know who will be representing Team USA on the world stage. A number of athletes with Kentucky ties will also be competing starting on July 23.

Here's a list of athletes who have called Kentucky home at one time and what sport they'll be competing in.

Team USA

Men's Basketball

  • Bam Adebayo (former University of Kentucky player)
  • Devin Booker (former UK player)


Fencing:

  • Women's Foil: Lee Kiefer (Lexington native; current UK College of Medicine student)


Men's Golf:

  • Justin Thomas (Louisville native; Saint Xavier High School graduate)


Track & Field

  • Women's 100m Hurdles: Kendra "Keni" Harrison (UK alum)
  • Women's 400m Hurdles: Sydney McLaughlin (UK alum)
  • Women's 100m: Javianne Oliver (UK alum)
  • Women's Shot Put: Jessica Ramsey (Western Kentucky University alum)
  • Men's 110m Hurdles: Daniel Roberts (UK alum)
  • Men's 100m: Ronnie Baker (Louisville native; Ballard High School graduate)
  • Men's 1500m: Yared Nuguse (Louisville native; duPont Manual High School graduate)


Shooting

  • Women's Rifle: Mary Tucker (current UK student)
  • Men's Rifle: William Shaner (current UK student)


Swimming

  • Women's 4x200m Relay: Brooke Forde (Louisville native; Sacred Heart Academy graduate)
  • Men's 200m Fly: Zach Harting (University of Louisville alum)


Team Denmark

  • Track & Field: Men's Marathon: Thijs Nijhuis (Eastern Kentucky University alum)


Team Great Britain

  • Track & Field: Men's Decathlon: Tim Duckworth (UK alum)


Team Ireland

  • Women's Field Hockey: Ayeisha McFerran (UofL alum)


Team Jamaica

  • Track & Field: Women's 400m Hurdles: Leah Nugent (UK alum)


Team Puerto Rico

  • Track & Field: Women's 100m: Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (UK alum)


Team Serbia

  • Swimming: Men's 100m Freestyle: Andrej Barnav (UofL alum)

