San Antonio Area Breaks The Texas Record For Largest Hailstone

Everything's bigger in Texas, including hailstones.

The National Weather Service recently confirmed that a hailstone that fell in Hondo, near San Antonio, broke the state's record. The massive chunk of ice ended up being 6.4 inches in diameter and weighted 1.26 pounds, according to a report released on June 22.

The hailstone was likely larger when it hit the ground because the person who found it stored the hailstone in their home freezer before turning it over to weather experts.

Weather radar estimates that the stone fell around 7:35 p.m. on April 28. People reported "gorilla hail" that smashed windows and damaged property around San Antonio and as far north as the Dallas-Fort Worth area and into Oklahoma. One person near Sabine said that a hailstone broke through their roof.

A supercell was responsible for producing the giant sized hail, The Weather Channel reported. A short EF1 tornado also spawned near Hondo.

A slightly larger hailstone also fell that night. Weather researchers were unable to independently verify its size because the person who found it used the ice chunk to make margaritas.