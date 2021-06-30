Famous Comedians You Didn't Know Were From Tennessee

Tennessee might be most known for its music scene, but plenty of funny people come from the Volunteer State. After all, every comedian has to get their start somewhere.

Here's a list of some of the famous comedians who have called Tennessee home.

Mo Alexander

Mo Alexander was born and raised in Memphis and has been headlining on stages since the '90s. He has worked with several famous comedians throughout his career, including Keenen Ivory Wayans and Kevin Hart. Alexander even appeared in Hart's Comedy Central series Hart of the City: Memphis Edition in 2017.

Nate Bargatze

Nate Bargatze is a comedian and actor from Old Hickory who has appeared on several late night talk shows, including Late Night with Conan O'Brien and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He's even scored several specials on Netflix, including his most recent special that was released in March 2021.

Bill Byrge

Originally from Campbell County, Bill Byrge is a character actor and comedian known for his work on several Ernest P. Worrell projects alongside Jim Varney, such as Ernest Goes To Jail and Ernest Saves Christmas, among others. He currently resides in Nashville.

Archie Campbell

Archie Campbell juggled lots of plates throughout his long career as a writer, comedian and recording artist. He is most known, however, for starring in the country TV variety show Hee Haw. Born in Bulls Gap, he passed away at the age of 72 in Knoxville.

Trae Crowder

Trae Crowder grew up in Celina, a rural town along the Tennessee/Kentucky border, which he said influenced his liberal political views that have inspired some of his comedic work, such as when he co-wrote The Liberal Redneck Manifesto: Draggin' Dixie Outta the Dark.

Bill Dana

Bill Dana, born William Szathmary, was a comedian, actor and screenwriter who frequently appeared on the longtime variety TV series The Ed Sullivan Show. Originally born in Massachusetts, he ultimately made a home for his family in Nashville, where he passed away in 2017 at the age of 92.

Billy Wayne Davis

Originally from Crossville, Billy Wayne Davis has been working professionally as a stand-up comic, writer and host for nearly a decade, and has even put out multiple comedy albums. He has worked with several other well-known comedians, like Colin Quinn, Mitch Hedberg and Lisa Lampanelli.

Heather Land

Originally from Milan, Heather Land is known for making comedic videos online covering a variety of topics. She ultimately grew her audience enough that she went on tour performing her own stand-up shows. Land's not just a comedian though; she also makes music and has released her own gospel album.

Beth Littleford

Beth Littleford was born in Nashville and since grown into a well-known comedian, actress and TV personality. She has been featured in dozens of TV shows and films, including The Daily Show, The West Wing and Family Guy, among others.

DJ Pryor

DJ Pryor, born Deztin J. Pryor, is from Virginia but lives in Clarksville. The actor and stand-up comedian has been featured in several campaigns and shows, including Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin Eve 2020. He even went viral in 2019 after sharing a video of him talking to his 19-month-old son.

Lucy Webb

Lucy Webb grew up in Cookeville before becoming an actress and comedian, appearing in several films and TV shows. Some of her most well-known work was on HBO's Not Necessarily the News during the '80s.