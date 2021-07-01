Beyoncé, Drake & More To Appear On The Isley Brothers' New Album

The Isley Brothers have some friendly faces on their new album.

The R&B vets haven't disclosed too many details about their next project but the collection will reportedly feature appearances from Beyoncé and Drake. While Bey has yet to record her vocals for her contribution, Ron’s wife, Kandy Isley, recently told Variety that the chart-topper is "recording her part by end of June or first week July." As for Drizzy, the collab arrived after he had dinner with his "idol" Ron in May. "Great dinner and conversations with one of the best we’ve ever had in the game! @champagnepapi Thank you man! Wow!" Ron on Instagram wrote after their meal. "I’m blown away by your love for me and my brothers! Congratulations! Keep doing your thing!"

Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg makes an appearance on the set’s lead single, “Friends and Family,” which the group dropped after their Verzuz battle with Earth, Wind & Fire in April. Among the other guests set for the as-yet-untitled new album, which is due this fall, include Rick Ross, Trey Songz and Alicia Keys, with production from 1500 or Nothin’, Scott Storch, Eric Hudson and "possibly Dr. Dre."

"The album reflects a new take on Ron without losing who he is,” Kandy revealed of the direction. “He evolves and changes with time. It’s Ron 2.0."