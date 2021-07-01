Judge Rejects Request To Remove Britney Spears' Father From Conservatorship

Despite emotional pleas, a judge has reportedly rejected Britney Spears’ request to remove her father from her conservatorship.

The complex and controversial case revolves around the pop icon's 13-year conservatorship that dubs her father, Jamie Spears, her sole conservator.

Variety confirmed Wednesday evening (June 30) that documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court showed that Spears’ request was denied:

“The conservator’s request to suspend James P. Spears immediately upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust Company of California as sole conservator of estate is denied without prejudice.”

The filing comes after Spears’ attorney, Samuel Ingham III, filed a request to bar Jamie Spears from his daughter’s conservatorship in November 2020. Judge Brenda Penny also declined to suspend Jamie Spears at that time, despite Ingham’s insistence that Spears was “afraid of her father,” Variety reports.

The latest filing comes after Spears, 39, delivered a powerful 24-minute statement admitting that the decade-plus conservatorship has left her “traumatized:”

“…I’ve lied and told the whole world, ‘I’m OK and I’m happy.’ It’s a lie. I thought I just maybe if I said that enough maybe I might become happy, because I’ve been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized. You know, fake it till you make it. But now I’m telling you the truth, OK? I’m not happy. I can’t sleep. I’m so angry it’s insane. And I’m depressed. I cry every day.”

Variety also notes that Jamie Spears’ attorney filed documents pointing to Jodi Montgomery, who became the conservator responsible for Spears’ medical and personal wellbeing in September 2019:

“Mr. Spears is concerned about the management and care of his daughter…Based on her statements to the court, Mr. Spears is concerned that the petition to appoint Jodi Montgomery filed by Ms. Spears’ court-appointed counsel Samuel D. Ingham III does not reflect her wishes. Ms. Spears told the court on June 23 that she is opposed to being under a conservatorship and revealed her ongoing disputes with Ms. Montgomery about her medical treatment and other personal care issues.”

Montgomery, however, has dubbed herself in a statement a “tireless advocate for Britney and for her well-being.”