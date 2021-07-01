Kane Brown Reveals Release Date Of Upcoming Collaboration With Blackbear

Kane Brown has been dropping hints that something was coming soon.

One tweet displayed an image of two people in space suits. The caption only marked 7/9/21.

Naturally, it left fans scratching their heads, wondering what the mysterious message was about.

Finally, Brown revealed the release date of the single with a cross-genre collaboration.

The country artist partnered with pop singer-songwriter and producer blackbear (whose real name is Matthew Musto). The pair teamed up on a new single called “Memory,” slated to release next Friday (July 9).

“Memory” won’t be the first time either artist has blended genres to release hit collaborations with big-name artists. The collective list includes Marshmello, Becky G, Camila Cabello, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Linkin Park, Nick Jonas, G-Eazy and Maroon 5 (feat. Megan Thee Stallion), Billboard noted Wednesday (June 30).

Brown also worked with fellow country artist Chris Young on the award-winning track “Famous Friends,” which the two performed at the CMT Music Awards on June 9.

Brown also co-hosted the awards show with Kelsea Ballerini (country singer and poetry writer), and took home the awards for Male Video of the Year (for “Worship You”) and Collaborative Video of the Year (“Famous Friends,” with Young).