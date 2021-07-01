President Biden To Cover '100% Of Cost' In Condo Collapse Recovery
By Zuri Anderson
July 1, 2021
President Joe Biden is pledging to help the state of Florida and local leaders with recovery efforts in the partial collapse of a 12-story beachside condo building in Miami, Florida, Local 10 reported.
It's been a week since the Champlain Towers South in Surfside has left hundreds of people displaced and dozens missing. During a press briefing at the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort Thursday morning (July 1), President Biden said he will be covering the costs of rescue and recovery efforts in the disaster.
“I want to pick up 100% of the cost from the county and the state over the first 30 days. I think I’m quite sure I can do that, ” Biden said with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava at his side. Other state leaders were assembled at the briefing, including Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott.
“We’re not going anywhere. Tell me what you need,” the president said.
Gov. DeSantis thanked Biden for the support, saying, “You recognized the severity of this tragedy from day one and you’ve been very supportive.”
The president and First Lady Jill Biden landed at Miami International Airport around 9:30 a.m. and are scheduled to speak with first responders and families impacted by the collapse later on.
"The White House and local leaders have said that the presidential visit will not detract resources from the search and rescue efforts at the collapse site," Local 10 learned.
Before the briefing, Mayor Levine Cava announced that they had to halt recovery efforts due to structural concerns with the site. Officials said 145 people remain unaccounted for and 18 people have died, so far, as of Thursday.