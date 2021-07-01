President Biden To Cover '100% Of Cost' In Condo Collapse Recovery

President Joe Biden is pledging to help the state of Florida and local leaders with recovery efforts in the partial collapse of a 12-story beachside condo building in Miami, Florida, Local 10 reported.

It's been a week since the Champlain Towers South in Surfside has left hundreds of people displaced and dozens missing. During a press briefing at the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort Thursday morning (July 1), President Biden said he will be covering the costs of rescue and recovery efforts in the disaster.

“I want to pick up 100% of the cost from the county and the state over the first 30 days. I think I’m quite sure I can do that, ” Biden said with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava at his side. Other state leaders were assembled at the briefing, including Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott.