Feedback

President Biden To Cover '100% Of Cost' In Condo Collapse Recovery

By Zuri Anderson

July 1, 2021

US-ACCIDENT-CONSTRUCTION
US President Joe Biden speaks alongside Miami Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava (R) and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (L) about the collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, during a briefing in Miami Beach, Florida.
Photo: Getty Images

President Joe Biden is pledging to help the state of Florida and local leaders with recovery efforts in the partial collapse of a 12-story beachside condo building in Miami, Florida, Local 10 reported.

It's been a week since the Champlain Towers South in Surfside has left hundreds of people displaced and dozens missing. During a press briefing at the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort Thursday morning (July 1), President Biden said he will be covering the costs of rescue and recovery efforts in the disaster.

“I want to pick up 100% of the cost from the county and the state over the first 30 days. I think I’m quite sure I can do that, ” Biden said with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava at his side. Other state leaders were assembled at the briefing, including Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott.

“We’re not going anywhere. Tell me what you need,” the president said.

Gov. DeSantis thanked Biden for the support, saying, “You recognized the severity of this tragedy from day one and you’ve been very supportive.”

The president and First Lady Jill Biden landed at Miami International Airport around 9:30 a.m. and are scheduled to speak with first responders and families impacted by the collapse later on.

"The White House and local leaders have said that the presidential visit will not detract resources from the search and rescue efforts at the collapse site," Local 10 learned.

Before the briefing, Mayor Levine Cava announced that they had to halt recovery efforts due to structural concerns with the site. Officials said 145 people remain unaccounted for and 18 people have died, so far, as of Thursday.

Chat About President Biden To Cover '100% Of Cost' In Condo Collapse Recovery

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.