Titans Rashad Weaver's Hilarious Reaction To Mom Kicking Him Off Phone Plan

Rashad Weaver may be a professional football player now, but mom still rules the house.

The Tennessee Titans rookie took to Twitter on Wednesday (June 30) to share the difficult news he was told by his mother, Autumn DeLaPorte, The Tennessean reports.

At 23 years old, he now has to pay for his own phone bill.

"My mom decided today, on her birthday she wanted to break 23 years of trust and bond we had built.... By telling me I'm in the NFL and I need to pay for my own phone bill," the defensive end joked. "I feel betrayed."