Titans Rashad Weaver's Hilarious Reaction To Mom Kicking Him Off Phone Plan
By Sarah Tate
July 2, 2021
Rashad Weaver may be a professional football player now, but mom still rules the house.
The Tennessee Titans rookie took to Twitter on Wednesday (June 30) to share the difficult news he was told by his mother, Autumn DeLaPorte, The Tennessean reports.
At 23 years old, he now has to pay for his own phone bill.
"My mom decided today, on her birthday she wanted to break 23 years of trust and bond we had built.... By telling me I'm in the NFL and I need to pay for my own phone bill," the defensive end joked. "I feel betrayed."
My mom decided today, on her birthday she wanted to break 23 years of trust and bond we had built…. By telling me I’m in the NFL and I need to pay for my own phone bill. I feel betrayed.— Rashad Weaver (@RashadWeaver) July 1, 2021
The joke proved to be too much for some Twitter users who told Weaver he needs to pull his weight and pay his own bills.
Big dog. What she is doing is helping you become the man you supposed to be. Your 23 and in the NFL. She did more for you than 98% of the mothers on this planet has done for their sons.— mr_1as_vegas (@mr_1asvegas) July 1, 2021
It’s time for you to repay her by showing that you can stand on your own now.
While some took the joke a little too seriously, many others started playing along.
How dare her. That bond is something you will never get back. Prayers for you my man. I hope your mom steps on a lego— Bradley Hall (@brad0808) July 1, 2021
If she changes the Netflix password, you need to take her to the courts for neglect— Bryant Hanna (@Bhanna55) July 1, 2021
Weaver, who was a star player at the University of Pittsburgh, was drafted by the Titans during the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft as the No. 135 overall pick. He made headlines the day before the draft, however, when he was charged with misdemeanor assault in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania. Despite the charge, the Titans moved forward with their pick.
"Everything I've seen from Rashad here in person, he's been one who's been attentive and wants to try to be a good teammate and is taking coaching," Head Coach Mike Vrabel said during the team's rookie minicamp in May. "We understand the severity of the accusations. We take them very seriously, but we're also going to allow the legal process to play its part and run its course."