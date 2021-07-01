Feedback

Titans Rashad Weaver's Hilarious Reaction To Mom Kicking Him Off Phone Plan

By Sarah Tate

July 2, 2021

Rashad Weaver may be a professional football player now, but mom still rules the house.

The Tennessee Titans rookie took to Twitter on Wednesday (June 30) to share the difficult news he was told by his mother, Autumn DeLaPorte, The Tennessean reports.

At 23 years old, he now has to pay for his own phone bill.

"My mom decided today, on her birthday she wanted to break 23 years of trust and bond we had built.... By telling me I'm in the NFL and I need to pay for my own phone bill," the defensive end joked. "I feel betrayed."

The joke proved to be too much for some Twitter users who told Weaver he needs to pull his weight and pay his own bills.

While some took the joke a little too seriously, many others started playing along.

Weaver, who was a star player at the University of Pittsburgh, was drafted by the Titans during the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft as the No. 135 overall pick. He made headlines the day before the draft, however, when he was charged with misdemeanor assault in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania. Despite the charge, the Titans moved forward with their pick.

"Everything I've seen from Rashad here in person, he's been one who's been attentive and wants to try to be a good teammate and is taking coaching," Head Coach Mike Vrabel said during the team's rookie minicamp in May. "We understand the severity of the accusations. We take them very seriously, but we're also going to allow the legal process to play its part and run its course."

