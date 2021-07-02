Feedback

Billie Eilish Teases New Single, Video For 'NDA'

By Sarah Tate

July 2, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Billie Eilish is blessing us all with even more music as she prepares to release her second album.

The "Bad Guy" singer announced that her new song "NDA" will drop on Friday, July 9, along with an accompanying music video. The track will be the fifth released from Eilish's second album "Happier Than Ever," set to release later this month, per Pitchfork.

"NDA" joins the ranks of other tracks she has shared ahead of the new album, including "My Future," "Therefore I Am," "Your Power," and "Lost Cause."

"NDA SONG AND VIDEO OUT NEXT FIRDAY JULY 9TH," the 19-year-old singer excitedly captioned the announcement on Instagram.

Check out the announcement below, along with a stunning new photo of the Grammy Award-winning musician.

Since releasing her debut album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?," in 2019, Eilish's career has skyrocketed. The album earned her several Grammy Awards, including Record of The Year, Best New Artist and the coveted award for Album of the Year, among others. She even landed the gig for the next James Bond theme song, "No Time To Die." That film is set to release in October 2021.

Eilish's sophomore album "Happier Than Ever" drops July 30.

