VIDEO: Woman Says Ghost Of Her Father Saved Her From Horrific Car Accident

Most people who have lost someone close to them know that that person is never really gone from their lives. Sometimes they see them in dreams, and other times they feel their presence around them. Well that is what happened to one woman and she feels it saved her life.

Her name is Kim and she shared her story on TikTok, explaining how when she was 36 weeks pregnant, she was driving home on the highway during a snow storm. At one point, she said her car was "absolutely filled with the overwhelming scent of my dad's cologne, even though he passed away ten years earlier." Kim had a gut feeling her dad was telling her to take the next exit instead of her usual one two exits away. She did and got home safely, only to find out later that there was a 15 car pile-up right before her normal exit."