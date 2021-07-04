Courtney Love Wipes Away Tears While Covering Britney Spears' 'Lucky'

On Saturday (July 3), Courtney Love shared an acoustic cover of Britney Spears' "Lucky" for her Instagram followers. Donning pink hair, the Hole frontwoman put a punky spin on the Oops... I Did It Again track, which laments the isolation that can come with being famous. The song hit close to home for Love, who was interviewed for The New Yorker's investigative piecet detailing "traumatizing" conservatorship battle detailing the pop star's "traumatizing" conservatorship battle, and by the end of the performance she was wiping away tears.

Love has been vocal during Spears' fight to dissolve her conservatorship and spoke to journalist Ronan Farrow about her entanglements with Hollywood figure Sam Lutfi, whom she calls him a "street hustler" in the New Yorker report, and business manager Lou Taylor.

"An honor to speak to an honorable man. Speak again soon," she tweeted when the article went live.

Watch Love's emotional cover of "Lucky" below.