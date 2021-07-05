Mark Hoppus Shares First Photo Since Revealing Cancer Diagnosis

After issuing a statement revealing he'd been receiving cancer treatment for three months, Hoppus got a little more candid about how he's feeling with his Twitch followers last week.

“On good days, I go do stuff. I went on a walk outside today and it was the first time I’d left my house in like… 5 days pretty much. But this round of chemo I wasn’t totally stuck on the couch, miserable,” he explained. “I’ve actually watched movies and walked around and cleaned the house and hung out with my dogs.”

He then went on to give quite the visual of what bad days feel like. "I didn’t just feel like a poisoned electrified zombie leaning up against an electric fence like I did the rest, the past couple of rounds,” Hoppus said.

Unfortunately, even on good days, he can't go out and see other people. “I can’t go anywhere right now. I wanted to go to the Dodgers last night – I can’t. I want to go hang out with friends and go to a restaurant – I can’t,” he lamented. “My white blood cell count is way too low for me to go out so I am stuck trying to get better. That’s alright, I’ll take it.”

Since making his announcement, the music community has stood by Hoppus' side, including his bandmate Travis Barker and former bandmate Tom DeLonge. Read their well wishes here.