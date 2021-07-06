Tennessee Man Gets Out Shower To Find 6-Foot-Long Snake In Bathroom

A man in Tennessee got the shock of a lifetime when he got out of his shower and found a 6-foot-long snake that had set up shop inside his bathroom.

The Murfreesboro man found the serpent slithering along the floor of his bathroom over the Fourth of July weekend, FOX 17 reports. Unsure how to handle that unexpected situation, he called in Trapper Jack Wildlife Specialist, who claims to be a "humane solution to safely removing and relocating wildlife."

"Let us set the scene... Monday morning, after a holiday weekend, you hop in the shower," Trapper Jack wrote in a post on Facebook, alongside a photo of the snake in question. "When you exit the shower, this bad boy is sitting on the bathroom floor, either waiting his turn in the shower or waiting for you. What's your next move?"

Well, for the Murfreesboro man, that move was to call the wildlife expert to remove the serpent safely from his home.