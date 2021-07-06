Cardi B is one hot mama!

Over the weekend, the "WAP" rapper, who is currently pregnant with her second child, shared a video of herself whining her waist to Kathy Maravilha's 2019 track "Sadomasoquista" while wearing only a g-string string bikini.

In the clip, which was posted to her Instagram Story, Cardi can be seen putting her tattooed-derriere on display as she put her hands on her knees and effortlessly whined her waist in the gold thong.

The "Up" rapper's NSFW video came a little over a week after she announced she was pregnant with her and her husband Offset's second child.