Pregnant Cardi B Whines Her Waist In Gold G-String Bikini
By Peyton Blakemore
July 6, 2021
Cardi B is one hot mama!
Over the weekend, the "WAP" rapper, who is currently pregnant with her second child, shared a video of herself whining her waist to Kathy Maravilha's 2019 track "Sadomasoquista" while wearing only a g-string string bikini.
In the clip, which was posted to her Instagram Story, Cardi can be seen putting her tattooed-derriere on display as she put her hands on her knees and effortlessly whined her waist in the gold thong.
The "Up" rapper's NSFW video came a little over a week after she announced she was pregnant with her and her husband Offset's second child.
"#2! ♥️ @offsetyrn," Cardi captioned her baby announcement photo on Instagram on June 27. She later added in a second post, "We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing. Our home feels so blissful and very busy 😩but we are ready and so happy!! Thank you soo much everyone for the congrats and well wishes 🤗."
Cardi shared a third and final Instagram post, featuring her and her two-year-old daughter Kulture, that she captioned: "just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they're 3 years apart...just like me and Henny 😩. But one thing for sure is they'll have each other’s back like no one else ever will 🙏🏽🙏🏽."