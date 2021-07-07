Halsey Reveals Special Meaning Behind Upcoming Album, Release Date

Halsey has revealed the special meaning behind her upcoming album, as well as the cover art and release date.

The "Without Me" singer recently unveiled the title her fourth album, "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power," along with a sneak peak of one of the new songs. Halsey, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin, said the new album centers around her experience with the pregnancy.

"This album is a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth," she wrote on Instagram. "It was very important to me that the cover art conveyed the sentiment of my journey over the past few months. The idea of the Madonna and the Whore. The idea that me as a sexual being and my body as a vessel and gift to my child are two concepts that can co-exist peacefully and powerfully."

She continued, "My body has belonged to the world in many different ways the past few years, and this image is my means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength as a life force for my human being."

In addition to revealing the meaning behind the album, she unveiled the stunning cover art, which can be seen here. The beautiful photo, captured by photographer Lucas Garrido, features the singer dressed regally in a long-sleeved gown, chest bare with a baby on her lap, while sitting atop a golden throne.

"This cover image celebrates pregnant and postpartum bodies as something beautiful, to be admired," she wrote. "We have a long way to go with eradicating the social stigma around bodies & breastfeeding. I hope this can be a step in the right direction."

Halsey's new album is set to drop August 27.