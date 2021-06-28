Feedback

Halsey Announces New Album Produced By Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

By Sarah Tate

June 28, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

It's happening.

After months of speculation, and mysterious billboards popping up in major cities, per Vulture, Halsey announced her fourth album is on the way.

The album, titled "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power," will be produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, of Nine Inch Nails fame, a sure sign that Halsey is coming into her punk-rock era. The collaboration with Reznor and Atticus comes months after the duo won Best Original Score at the 2021 Academy Awards for their work on the Pixar hit Soul, Pitchfork reports.

Halsey hasn't announced a release date yet, but the 10-second video she posted Monday is enough to drive any fan wild as they await the follow-up to 2020's "Manic."

Check out the announcement below, complete with a sneak peak at one of the songs from the new album.

In addition to her newest album, the "Bad at Love" singer is expecting her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin. Since announcing her pregnancy, Halsey has posted several photos of her growing bump.

Earlier this year, the singer-songwriter gushed about how she met and fell in love with her screenwriter beau, and just last month the duo sparked marriage rumors after they were pictured sporting matching rings.

Chat About Halsey Announces New Album Produced By Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.