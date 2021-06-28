Halsey Announces New Album Produced By Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

It's happening.

After months of speculation, and mysterious billboards popping up in major cities, per Vulture, Halsey announced her fourth album is on the way.

The album, titled "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power," will be produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, of Nine Inch Nails fame, a sure sign that Halsey is coming into her punk-rock era. The collaboration with Reznor and Atticus comes months after the duo won Best Original Score at the 2021 Academy Awards for their work on the Pixar hit Soul, Pitchfork reports.

Halsey hasn't announced a release date yet, but the 10-second video she posted Monday is enough to drive any fan wild as they await the follow-up to 2020's "Manic."

Check out the announcement below, complete with a sneak peak at one of the songs from the new album.