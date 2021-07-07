WATCH: Tom Brady Trolled For Ripping Pants During 'The Match'

TNT's long anticipated anticipated The Match golf event was held on Tuesday (July 6) and former U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau wasn't going to let Tom Brady forget about an embarrassing moment from his previous appearance last year.

As Brady stepped up to the tee for his first shot, DeChambeau walked over to the seven-time Super Bowl champion and handed him some duct tape, referencing an incident in which Brady ripped his pants in May 2020.

“Hold up guys!” DeChambeau said before tossing the tape to Brady. “I really wanted to do this for you guys so that what happened last time doesn’t occur.”

“It’s for the pants, and that’s for your lips,” the golfer added. “Boom roasted.”