WATCH: Tom Brady Trolled For Ripping Pants During 'The Match'
By Jason Hall
July 7, 2021
TNT's long anticipated anticipated The Match golf event was held on Tuesday (July 6) and former U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau wasn't going to let Tom Brady forget about an embarrassing moment from his previous appearance last year.
As Brady stepped up to the tee for his first shot, DeChambeau walked over to the seven-time Super Bowl champion and handed him some duct tape, referencing an incident in which Brady ripped his pants in May 2020.
“Hold up guys!” DeChambeau said before tossing the tape to Brady. “I really wanted to do this for you guys so that what happened last time doesn’t occur.”
“It’s for the pants, and that’s for your lips,” the golfer added. “Boom roasted.”
Bryson DeChambeau trolls Brady about ripping his pants 😂— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 6, 2021
(@ATT) pic.twitter.com/kpUXuXGGcD
To his credit, the 43-year-old quarterback took the joke in stride.
“I like it, look at the young gun, he’s not afraid of anybody," Brady responded.
DeChambeau and his teammate, reigning NFL MVP and (for now) Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, defeated Brady and his partner, six-time major champion Phil Mickelson, on Tuesday.
Mickelson, who became the oldest player to win a major during the PGA championship in May, is a two-time winner of The Match, having defeated 15-time major champion Tiger Woods in the debut event of the series and both three-time NBA champion Stephen Curry and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning alongside Basketball Hall of Famer and TNT analyst Charles Barkley.
Mickelson also teamed with Brady during a losing effort to Manning and Woods in May 2020.