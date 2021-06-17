Here's Brett Favre's Latest Comments About Aaron Rodgers' Holdout

Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre has once again weighed in on Aaron Rodgers' situation with his former team.

Favre, who famously faced a similar situation to Rodgers in 2008, said the Packers are avoiding the "panic button" for now, as many other NFL players have held out during training camp in the past.

"It's not the first time someone's missed a mini-camp or an OTA," Favre said this week on his Bolling with Favre podcast.

Last month, during an appearance alongside Jason Wilde and former teammate Mark Tauscher, Favre claimed he reached out to Rodgers and joked about his former replacement joining the New Orleans Saints amid reports that the reigning NFL MVP was "disgruntled" with the Packers organization.

“Hey, am I going to see you playing for the Saints this year.” Favre said he asked Rodgers, who he claims responded with: “Hey buddy, I don’t believe that’s going to happen. . . . Thanks for checking on me. I’ll touch base with you after this is all over.”

Like Rodgers, an aging Favre was still among the NFL's best quarterbacks when the Packers selected his presumed replacement in the first-round of the NFL Draft. That quarterback was, of course, Rodgers himself, leading to an eventual publicized split between Favre and Green Bay after 16 seasons.

Rodgers, however, told Kenny Mayne during his final episode of SportsCenter last month that his fallout with the Packers wasn't over the team picking Jordan Love in the first-round last year, but other factors.

"With my situation, look it's never been about the draft pick, picking Jordan," Rodgers said via ESPN. "I love Jordan; he's a great kid. [We've had] a lot of fun to work together. Love the coaching staff, love my teammates, love the fan base in Green Bay. An incredible 16 years. It's just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go. It's about character, it's about culture, it's about doing things the right way."