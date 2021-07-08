'Alive And Well': Escaped Python Captured After Days-Long Search
By Sarah Tate
July 8, 2021
A 12-foot-long snake that escaped from an aquarium at a Louisiana mall was found "alive and well" after a days-long search, FOX 8 reports.
Cara, a 150-pound Burmese python, went missing from her glass enclosure at Blue Zoo Baton Rouge at the Mall of Louisiana earlier this week, sparking a search that closed the store and locked down areas of the mall. She was discovered around 3:30 a.m. Thursday (July 8) inside a crawl space in the mall.
"We couldn't be more excited to share with you that the search is over," Blue Zoo captioned a video of the rescue, posted to its Facebook page. "Cara has been found, safe and healthy!"
Check out the video below to see the moment the pulled Cara out of the wall.
Managers at Blue Zoo said Cara is being checked out by doctors and staff at the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine following her unexpected adventure.
As of Thursday morning, no additional details have been released, including how the python managed to escape its enclosure. According to records obtained by FOX 8, the python was actually missing for around 30 hours before authorities were contacted.
Officials have said that an investigation will be launched to determine how Cara escaped into the mall.