Dolly Parton Makes Surprise Visit To Mt. Juliet Antique Shop

By Sarah Tate

July 9, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Tennessee treasure and national sweetheart Dolly Parton made a surprise visit to an antique store in Mt. Juliet, surprising the owner and leaving them with a great story to tell for the rest of time.

It was just another day at Simply Vintage Antiques for owners Kathy and Eddie Barnes when a blonde-haired customer walked into the shop. They didn't notice anything out of the ordinary until they got a clear glimpse of who it was, FOX 17 reports.

"When I first saw them come in, I was kind of doing something, and they come in the door and she got in and went to the left and I didn't actually see her real good until I moved in that direction," said Kathy. "The first thing I though was that was somebody who looked like Dolly."

Once she realized who was actually standing inside her shop, Kathy couldn't believe it.

"I was just looking and I called out, 'Is that Dolly?' and she said 'yes' and turned around," Kathy recalled of the meeting.

They snapped some photos, which you can see here, and Dolly continued to browse. All in all, the country legend shopped for about an hour, according to Kathy, and bought several items.

This isn't the only time recently that a national icon has stopped by a small shop in Tennessee. Tom Hanks stopped by Nashville Typewriter in Goodlettsville in May after the owner sent him a letter inviting him to the store.

