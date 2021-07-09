Drake Rents Out Dodger Stadium For Private Dinner Date

Is it even a real date if he doesn't rent out an entire baseball stadium?

Drake was pictured seemingly enjoying a date night on Thursday (July 8) with Johanna Leia, mother of high school basketball star Amari Bailey, E! Online reports. What set this date apart, however, was the location. The Champagne Papi himself rented out Dodger Stadium for a cozy meal on the empty field.

"We can confirm that Drake made a sizable donation to the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation in order to make his Dodger Stadium dinner date a reality," a rep for the MLB team confirmed to E!.

A helicopter reporter for ABC7 was flying overhead when he happened to look down and catch the "God's Plan" rapper enjoying a private dinner date on the side of the field.