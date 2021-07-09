Owner Facing 40 Charges After Venomous Snake Went Missing In Raleigh

By Sarah Tate

July 9, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

The owner of the highly dangerous zebra cobra that went missing in a Raleigh neighborhood is facing dozens of charges from the event after authorities determined the snake had actually escaped months ago.

Christopher Michael Gifford, 21, was charged with 40 misdemeanors on Wednesday (July 7) after the cobra was captured last week. According to WRAL, he is alleged to have violated state regulations regarding ownership of venomous reptiles. The exotic African zebra cobra can spit venom toward a perceived threat, which could cause tissue damage or even be fatal.

Though it was previously reported that the snake recently escaped, authorities claim that the cobra has actually been missing since November 2020 and that Gifford didn't notify law enforcement that it escaped, as is required by state regulations.

The rest of the charges against Gifford are for keeping several venomous snakes inside unlocked plastic containers and for mislabeling certain containers, WRAL reports.

In addition to the zebra cobra's escape, Gifford reportedly was hospitalized after being bitten by another of his snakes, a venomous green mamba, back in March. Animal control is said to have inspected the property at the time but found it did not violate any state codes.

Gifford is set to appear in court August 6.

