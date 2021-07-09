Remarkable Photograph Shows Neptune, The God Of The Sea, In A Wave
By Dave Basner
July 9, 2021
There have been many photographs taken of the ocean and its waves, and often those shots are beautiful, but the image of a wave one shutterbug captured is absolutely remarkable.
It was taken on the Southeastern coast of England in the East Sussex town of Newhaven by BBC photographer Jeff Overs. Overs was shooting waves as they crashed onto the harbor wall while a storm made its way through the area. At one point, with winds blowing more than 50mph, Overs took the picture that will certainly go viral. It shows an impressive wave crashing, but in the wave there is clearly an image of a face, one that many are saying belongs to Neptune, the Roman god of the sea.
Overs told the BBC about the location saying, "It's become a popular location for photographers because the sea 'boils' in high wind against the sea wall. The waves splash into the high wind and when blown back occasionally make patterns that look like ghoulish faces." He also pointed out how the small wave in the foreground looks like a hand.
As for if he altered the pic at all to make it seem more like a face, Overs stated, "It's a straight shot and I haven't manipulated the image at all."
He also posted other photos and a video from the stormy shoot, including a picture featuring a haunting face in a wave:
You can see more photos from Overs here.