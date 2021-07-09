Remarkable Photograph Shows Neptune, The God Of The Sea, In A Wave

There have been many photographs taken of the ocean and its waves, and often those shots are beautiful, but the image of a wave one shutterbug captured is absolutely remarkable.

It was taken on the Southeastern coast of England in the East Sussex town of Newhaven by BBC photographer Jeff Overs. Overs was shooting waves as they crashed onto the harbor wall while a storm made its way through the area. At one point, with winds blowing more than 50mph, Overs took the picture that will certainly go viral. It shows an impressive wave crashing, but in the wave there is clearly an image of a face, one that many are saying belongs to Neptune, the Roman god of the sea.