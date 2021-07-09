Tennessee Titans Launch NFL's First Subscription Wine Club
By Sarah Tate
July 9, 2021
The Tennessee Titans have launched its own wine club, a supposed first for any team in the NFL.
Named for the nickname given to the team owners of the American Football League co-started by Titans' founder Bud Adams, The Foolish Club is a wine subscription service that sends to shipments per year with six bottles in each, WKRN reports. Members also have the option to add additional wines to a shipment, based on club seniority. A portion of the membership sales will benefit The Titans Foundation.
Titans Controlling Owner Amy Adams Strunk said the move to create the club is inspired by the team's past.
"The Foolish Club is such an integral part of our team's history, and with the launch of this wine club, it's now a part of our present," she said. "We hope our fans will love these wines and each of the stories they tell, and can't thank Fairwinds Estate Winery enough for helping us bring this concept to life."
To become a member, you must sign up on The Foolish Club's website, where wines will be allocated based on seniority, or whoever signs up first. The price for each shipment ranges from $290 to $450, plus tax and shipping, depending on which wines are chosen, and will arrive in a special fire-branded Tennessee Titans wooden crate.
Club members will also have access to a private store to purchase more wine and can send wooden gift box sets to family and friends, among other perks.
According to WKRN, each bottle of wine will include a story about the team or honor aspects of Tennessee culture.
"I am excited to create these special wines for The Foolish Club," said Brandon Chaney, proprietor and CEO of Fairwinds Estate Winery. "The Rough & Dressed Napa Valley wines will celebrate the great history of the Titans, Nashville and the Volunteer State. Tennessee is truly a special place, and its people and creative energy are captivating."
The first shipment from The Foolish Club will be sent out in September.