Tennessee Titans Launch NFL's First Subscription Wine Club

The Tennessee Titans have launched its own wine club, a supposed first for any team in the NFL.

Named for the nickname given to the team owners of the American Football League co-started by Titans' founder Bud Adams, The Foolish Club is a wine subscription service that sends to shipments per year with six bottles in each, WKRN reports. Members also have the option to add additional wines to a shipment, based on club seniority. A portion of the membership sales will benefit The Titans Foundation.

Titans Controlling Owner Amy Adams Strunk said the move to create the club is inspired by the team's past.

"The Foolish Club is such an integral part of our team's history, and with the launch of this wine club, it's now a part of our present," she said. "We hope our fans will love these wines and each of the stories they tell, and can't thank Fairwinds Estate Winery enough for helping us bring this concept to life."