Foo Fighters Share Official Video For 'You Should Be Dancing' Cover: Watch

By Katrina Nattress

July 11, 2021

Last month, Foo Fighters revealed they were transforming into the Dee Gees for a special Record Store Day release called Hail Satin. The 10-track LP features one side of Bee Gees covers ("You Should Be Dancing," "Night Fever," "Tragedy" and "More Than a Woman," as well as a cover of Andy Gibb's "Shadow Dancing") while the other comprises live studio versions of Medicine at Midnight songs ("Making a Fire," "Shame Shame," "Waiting on a War," "No Son of Mine" and "Cloudspotter").

To get fans excited about the new project, "the Dee Gees" shared a video for "You Should Be Dancing." Hail Satin comes out on July 17. Watch the "You Should Be Dancing" video above.

That date also marks the Foos' first full capacity show in their hometown of Los Angeles since the pandemic. See their full list of 26th anniversary tour dates below.

Foo Fighters 26th Anniversary Tour Dates

July 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

July 28 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

July 30 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

August 3 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

August 5 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater

August 7 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheater

August 9 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

Foo FightersBee Gees

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Foo Fighters Share Official Video For 'You Should Be Dancing' Cover: Watch

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.