Last month, Foo Fighters revealed they were transforming into the Dee Gees for a special Record Store Day release called Hail Satin. The 10-track LP features one side of Bee Gees covers ("You Should Be Dancing," "Night Fever," "Tragedy" and "More Than a Woman," as well as a cover of Andy Gibb's "Shadow Dancing") while the other comprises live studio versions of Medicine at Midnight songs ("Making a Fire," "Shame Shame," "Waiting on a War," "No Son of Mine" and "Cloudspotter").

To get fans excited about the new project, "the Dee Gees" shared a video for "You Should Be Dancing." Hail Satin comes out on July 17. Watch the "You Should Be Dancing" video above.

That date also marks the Foos' first full capacity show in their hometown of Los Angeles since the pandemic. See their full list of 26th anniversary tour dates below.

Foo Fighters 26th Anniversary Tour Dates

July 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

July 28 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

July 30 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

August 3 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

August 5 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater

August 7 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheater

August 9 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater