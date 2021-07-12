7-Eleven Will Send A Slurpee Into Space

Dallas-based 7-Eleven is sending its famous slurpee to a place no frozen convenience store drink has gone before - space!

The chain announced on Monday that it commissioned a private space flight to send its famous drink to space in August. It's all part of 7-Eleven's 94th birthday celebration.

"We're celebrating all things summer, Slurpee drinks and skateboarding during Brainfreeze SZN at 7-Eleven… Some would say we're reaching for the stars," said Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven senior vice president and chief marketing officer, in a statement.

"In the spirit of Taking it to Eleven for our birthday month, we're delivering our beloved Slurpee to space and bringing our customers along for the journey – after all, what is more far out than outer space?"

The company hasn't named which flavor will be sent to space. It will base its decision on whatever is the most popular flavor ordered through the 7-Elevan app during the month of July.

7-Eleven didn't give an exact date for the space launch, but it will happen at a store in Michigan because Michigan is the state that sells the most slurpees.