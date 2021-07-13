Cardi B Appears To Hint At Pop Smoke Collab

By Peyton Blakemore

July 13, 2021

There may be a Cardi B, Pop Smoke collab on the way!

On Monday (July 12), the "WAP" rapper seemed to accidentally reveal that she has a new song with the late rapper in the works. While clapping back at trolls — who were calling her out for the extravagant birthday party she threw for her three-year-old daughter, Kulture, over the weekend — Cardi shared a video (which you can see HERE) of her phone screen that showed she was listening to a song labeled “CB POP.”

Fans quickly began speculating that the track's label stood for "Cardi B" and "Pop Smoke" with many claiming that Cardi will be on Pop's next posthumous album.

"@iamcardib was that a possible @POPSMOKE10 collab I peeped in ya screen recording?" one tweeted. While another fan noted that Pop "does have an album dropping Friday."

Cardi has yet to address the speculation about the possible collab.

While she is reaming tight-lipped about the possible collab, fans noted that Cardi was spotted dancing to the late rapper's "Shake the Room" at her daughter's birthday party over the weekend.

The "Up" rapper and her husband Offset threw an extravagant fairytale-themed third birthday party for Kulture. The couple spared no expense for the epic bash, which included a petting zoo, a princess-themed playground, a crab leg tower, multiple ball pits, bowling lanes, and appearances from Disney princesses Cinderella, Belle, Aurora, and Tiana.

Cardi, who is currently pregnant with her second child, documented the entire night on her Instagram Story, sharing everything from videos of Kulture's beautiful entrance to shots of her getting down on the dance floor alongside her friends and family.

