Dan + Shay Tease Upcoming Release In A New Video On Social Media

By Kelly Fisher

July 13, 2021

2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards – Show
Photo: Getty Images

Dan + Shay want fans to pay attention this Thursday (July 15).

The “Glad You Exist” duo shared a short video on social media channels, calling attention to 6 p.m. central time.

The brief video captures views of sunset bike rides, flowers floating in a pool and other quick visuals.

Shay Mooney “trained for 6 months for that bike ride,” he said in the comments on Instagram.

Dan Smyers also wrote something in response to the video, but he went another route.

Although the duo left few clues about what’s coming, Smyers may have dropped a big hint:

“could this possibly be the piano from the tequila music video? could there be continuity? i guess we’ll find out thursday at 6 pm ct 🔮”

No matter what Dan + Shay have in store, fans are already on board:

“SO EXCITED CANNOT WAIT❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”
“IVE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS ONE…… TURN IT UP”
“MARKING MY CALENDAR 😍😍😍”

The latest announcement comes after Dan + Shay announced on social media that they “just finished our best album yet.”

Smyers dropped an enthusiastic comment on that announcement: "I'VE NEVER BEEN MORE EXCITED ABOUT ANYTHING IN MY ENTIRE LIFE I CAN'T WAIT FOR Y'ALL TO HEAR THIS."

