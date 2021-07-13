Halsey Releases Trailer For New Film Set To Upcoming Album
By Sarah Tate
July 13, 2021
Halsey has released the trailer for a new "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power" film to go with her upcoming album of the same name.
The hour-long film experience, written by the "Without Me" singer and directed by Colin Tilley, is set to the music from her new album which drops next month, per Billboard. The IMAX film will be shown in theaters around the world, with dates and locations announced at a later date.
Halsey posted the trailer to social media Tuesday (July 13), along with a warning that the video "contains scenes of a graphic nature that some viewers may find disturbing" and that it was "intended for mature audiences only."
According to text that appears at the start of the trailer, the film, reminiscent of a horror movie, is about the "lifelong social labyrinth of sexuality and birth."
Watch the trailer below.
Halsey is set to release her fourth album, produced by Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, on August 27. She recently revealed the cover art and special meaning behind the album, which she said is about the "joys and horrors" of pregnancy.
Tickets for the "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power" film experience go on sale August 3. For more information, visit LoveAndPower.com.