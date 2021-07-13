Halsey Releases Trailer For New Film Set To Upcoming Album

Halsey has released the trailer for a new "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power" film to go with her upcoming album of the same name.

The hour-long film experience, written by the "Without Me" singer and directed by Colin Tilley, is set to the music from her new album which drops next month, per Billboard. The IMAX film will be shown in theaters around the world, with dates and locations announced at a later date.

Halsey posted the trailer to social media Tuesday (July 13), along with a warning that the video "contains scenes of a graphic nature that some viewers may find disturbing" and that it was "intended for mature audiences only."

According to text that appears at the start of the trailer, the film, reminiscent of a horror movie, is about the "lifelong social labyrinth of sexuality and birth."

Watch the trailer below.