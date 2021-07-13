This County Has The Most Severe Weather In Texas

Weather is always a topic of discussion, whether people are discussing the extreme heat, the drought, or the severe weather that's rolling in.

Did you know that there are about 100,000 thunderstorms each year in America? One in 10 of those storms are considered severe.

In Texas, severe weather can mean billions of dollars worth of damages, power outages, and even extreme hail stones. So what part of Texas has the worst weather?

Stacker conducted a study to find out which counties in each state have the most severe weather.

According to the study, Tarrant County has the most severe weather in Texas.

Tarrant County had 576 severe weather events from 2010 to 2020, with the most common being hail, thunderstorms, and flash flooding.

Here's what Stacker had to say about the North Texas county:

The cost of damage to cars, buildings, and crops from U.S. hailstorms averages about $15 billion a year, compared with about $1.2 billion in the 1990s. One reason for the higher price tag is the development in regions prone to hail storms like Tarrant County, Texas, where Ft. Worth is located. A hailstorm that pounded the area in 1995 caused an estimated $2 billion in damages, and another storm in 2016 cost about $2.2 billion in damages.

Officials in Tarrant County declared disaster on Feb. 16, 2021, during the severe winter storms that battered the state, after thousands in the county were left without power in freezing conditions.

