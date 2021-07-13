Video Shows Bear Cub Stuck In Tree Outside Raleigh Hospital

Howard said that male bear cubs tend to accidentally stumble into populated areas after their mothers set them off on their own, which is likely what happened to the cub in the tree. When he saw too many people around, he got scared and found a safer place to say, per ABC 11.

"He's just chilling out here right now, hoping that it's going to get dark and all these people are going to go away, and he can come down and find his way back out of town. And he found his way in here, so he can find his way out," said Howard, adding, "This is a rather traumatic experience for him right now. His thinking right now is: 'How can I get out of here safely?'"

As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, the cub was still in the tree. Wildlife officials won't tranquilize the cub, who they say is not a threat to people, as he could fall from the tree and get hurt. They hope that he will make his own way down later in the day and travel to a safer and less populated area. Officials will remain on site to ensure the cub's safety and that he remains undisturbed.