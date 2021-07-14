Ariana Grande Drops Live Performance Video For 'My Hair'

Ariana Grande dropped her newest live performance video as part of an exclusive series with Vevo.

On Wednesday (July 14), Grande unveiled the new music video for "My Hair" from her newest album "Positions," compete with her signature sky-high whistle notes.

Similar to her other recent videos, Grande sits on a stage set up like a meadow and covered in flowers, belting out the notes to the smooth '70s-inspired tune alongside stellar trumpet solos and accompanying keys, per Billboard.

"My Hair" is just one of several recent live music videos Grande has released recently. As part of her exclusive series with Vevo, she first dropped the video for "pov," followed by last week's performance of "Safety Net," featuring Ty Dolla $ign. She's expected to release the next installment of the series just one day after "My Hair" on Thursday (July 15) with "34+35."

