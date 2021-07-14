Ariana Grande Drops Live Performance Video For 'My Hair'

By Sarah Tate

July 14, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Ariana Grande dropped her newest live performance video as part of an exclusive series with Vevo.

On Wednesday (July 14), Grande unveiled the new music video for "My Hair" from her newest album "Positions," compete with her signature sky-high whistle notes.

Similar to her other recent videos, Grande sits on a stage set up like a meadow and covered in flowers, belting out the notes to the smooth '70s-inspired tune alongside stellar trumpet solos and accompanying keys, per Billboard.

"My Hair" is just one of several recent live music videos Grande has released recently. As part of her exclusive series with Vevo, she first dropped the video for "pov," followed by last week's performance of "Safety Net," featuring Ty Dolla $ign. She's expected to release the next installment of the series just one day after "My Hair" on Thursday (July 15) with "34+35."

Check out the video below.

This isn't the first time Grande has partnered with Vevo for exclusive live videos. They've worked together in both 2013 and 2016 for some of her biggest hits like "Dangerous Woman," "Greedy," "Into You," and more.

In addition to releasing new music videos, Grande has been enjoying married life with new husband Dalton Gomez. The pair tied the knot in May and recently took a honeymoon trip to Amsterdam, with Grande sharing a series of photos from their trip.

