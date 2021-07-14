Harry Styles Teases New Music, Announces New 2021 Tour Dates
By Sarah Tate
July 14, 2021
Harry Styles teased that new music is on the way as he announced new 2021 dates for his rescheduled tour, including added shows in select cities.
After having to postpone his 2020 tour, Styles took to Instagram on Wednesday (July 14) to reveal the new dates for the "Love On Tour," with special guest Jenny Lewis. Kicking off with a show in Las Vegas on September 4, the "Lights Up" singer will travel across the U.S. promoting his sophomore album "Fine Line," per E! News.
"LOVE ON TOUR will be going out across the USA this September and I could not be more excited for these shows," he wrote, noting that there will be increased measures to ensure the health and safety of all in attendance. "As always, the well-being of my fans, band, and crew, is my top priority. Safety guidelines will be available on the respective venue websites to ensure we can all be together as safely as possible."
Check out his announcement below.
While all of the rescheduled dates are in the U.S., the "Watermelon Sugar" singer assured fans across the world that he hopes to return as soon as he can.
"To everyone in the UK, and across the world, I can't wait to see you again, but for obvious reasons it is just not possible at this time," he wrote, also suggesting that he has new music coming. "I will be sharing more news soon about shows across the globe, and new music."
"I love you all so much," he concluded, adding, "I'm very excited, and I can't wait to see you."