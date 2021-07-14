Harry Styles Teases New Music, Announces New 2021 Tour Dates

Harry Styles teased that new music is on the way as he announced new 2021 dates for his rescheduled tour, including added shows in select cities.

After having to postpone his 2020 tour, Styles took to Instagram on Wednesday (July 14) to reveal the new dates for the "Love On Tour," with special guest Jenny Lewis. Kicking off with a show in Las Vegas on September 4, the "Lights Up" singer will travel across the U.S. promoting his sophomore album "Fine Line," per E! News.

"LOVE ON TOUR will be going out across the USA this September and I could not be more excited for these shows," he wrote, noting that there will be increased measures to ensure the health and safety of all in attendance. "As always, the well-being of my fans, band, and crew, is my top priority. Safety guidelines will be available on the respective venue websites to ensure we can all be together as safely as possible."

Check out his announcement below.