See The Massive DMX Mural In His Hometown Of Yonkers

DMX has been commemorated in his hometown of Yonkers.

On Tuesday morning (July 13), the Yonkers community unveiled a mural in the parking lot of the Calcagno public housing complex on School Street, where the rapper once resided, measuring at 35 feet by 22 feet. The piece, which was designed by New York artist Floyd Simmons and took a little more than two weeks to complete, features a portrait of X, alongside lyrics from his songs, "School Street," "That's My Dog" and "Look Thru My Eyes." Members of DMX’s family, including fiancée Desiree Lindstrom, took to the unveiling.

The mural comes weeks after the release of X's posthumous album, Exodus, which featured collaborations with JAY-Z, Nas, Bono and more.

As we reported, DMX died in early April after a week-long stint in White Plains Hospital. He passed away from a heart attack at 50. According to a source from the Westchester County medical examiner's office, the late rapper died from a cocaine-induced heart attack that blocked blood flow to his brain, per reports. "It was cardiac arrest for a period of time, so there was no circulation to the brain," an insider reported, detailing that acute cocaine intoxication "caused this chain of events."