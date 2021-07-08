Feedback

DMX's Official Cause Of Death Revealed

By Sarah Tate

July 8, 2021

DMX's official cause of death has been revealed.

According to a source from the Westchester County medical examiner's office, the late rapper died from a cocaine-induced heart attack that blocked blood flow to his brain, per Vulture.

"It was cardiac arrest for a period of time, so there was no circulation to the brain," the source reports, saying that acute cocaine intoxication "caused this chain of events."

DMX, whose legal name was Earl Simmons, was just 50 years old when he passed away on April 9. He had been hospitalized days earlier on April 2 after suffering what sources now confirm was a drug-induced heart attack at his home.

Following DMX's death, his family released a statement announcing his passing.

"We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days," the statement read. "Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spend with him."

His family went on to praise the late rapper's impact on fans and his lasting legacy, including his eighth album, "Exodus," that was posthumously released in May.

"Earl's music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX."

