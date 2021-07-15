Terrifying Video Shows Swing Snap 6,300 Feet Over Canyon, Throwing Riders

By Dave Basner

July 15, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Thrill seekers have their options when they travel to certain beautiful locations across the globe. Many places offer exciting attractions like bungee jumping, cliff diving, hang gliding and more to make visits all the more memorable for adrenaline junkies. Take the Sulak Canyon in Russia, which boasts a swing that goes out over the vastness below. At its farthest point, is actually 6,300 feet of space under the swing - that's over 300 feet more than the deepest point of the Grand Canyon.

Well two women who decided to go for a swing on it got a little more than they bargained for. Video shows their excitement as the swing gets pushed high over the ground below, but their shrieks of delight turn to screams of horror as one of the ropes holding up the swing snaps and the woman get thrown out of it and into the abyss below.

The cause seems to stem from the man pushing the swing. At one point, he sends it off on an angle, causing it to strike a support beam, which resulted in the rope snapping.

From the looks of the video, there is no hope for the women, but by some miracle they escaped with just a couple bruises and scratches, as well as the scare of a lifetime. There happened to be a small wooden platform below the swing that caught them, but a mere inch difference and they would have plummeted to their deaths. Instead, onlookers were able to pull them back up to safety.

An investigation has shown, not surprisingly, that the swing "did not meet safety standards" and the local council will likely demand its removal.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Terrifying Video Shows Swing Snap 6,300 Feet Over Canyon, Throwing Riders

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.