Terrifying Video Shows Swing Snap 6,300 Feet Over Canyon, Throwing Riders
By Dave Basner
July 15, 2021
Thrill seekers have their options when they travel to certain beautiful locations across the globe. Many places offer exciting attractions like bungee jumping, cliff diving, hang gliding and more to make visits all the more memorable for adrenaline junkies. Take the Sulak Canyon in Russia, which boasts a swing that goes out over the vastness below. At its farthest point, is actually 6,300 feet of space under the swing - that's over 300 feet more than the deepest point of the Grand Canyon.
Well two women who decided to go for a swing on it got a little more than they bargained for. Video shows their excitement as the swing gets pushed high over the ground below, but their shrieks of delight turn to screams of horror as one of the ropes holding up the swing snaps and the woman get thrown out of it and into the abyss below.
Moment two women fell off a 6000-Ft cliff swing over the Sulak Canyon in Dagestan, Russia.— UncleRandom (@Random_Uncle_UK) July 14, 2021
Both women landed on a narrow decking platform under the edge of the cliff & miraculously survived with minor scratches.
Police have launched an investigation. pic.twitter.com/oIO9Cfk0Bx
The cause seems to stem from the man pushing the swing. At one point, he sends it off on an angle, causing it to strike a support beam, which resulted in the rope snapping.
From the looks of the video, there is no hope for the women, but by some miracle they escaped with just a couple bruises and scratches, as well as the scare of a lifetime. There happened to be a small wooden platform below the swing that caught them, but a mere inch difference and they would have plummeted to their deaths. Instead, onlookers were able to pull them back up to safety.
#UPDATE : In Dagestan, two girls, riding on a swing, fell down the Sulak canyon. Fortunately, they almost did not suffer - they got off with bruises. Eyewitnesses helped the girls to get out. pic.twitter.com/HkjzMPJa0j— Sushmit Patil Сушмит Патил सुश्मित पाटिल (@PatilSushmit) July 12, 2021
An investigation has shown, not surprisingly, that the swing "did not meet safety standards" and the local council will likely demand its removal.