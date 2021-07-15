Terrifying Video Shows Swing Snap 6,300 Feet Over Canyon, Throwing Riders

Thrill seekers have their options when they travel to certain beautiful locations across the globe. Many places offer exciting attractions like bungee jumping, cliff diving, hang gliding and more to make visits all the more memorable for adrenaline junkies. Take the Sulak Canyon in Russia, which boasts a swing that goes out over the vastness below. At its farthest point, is actually 6,300 feet of space under the swing - that's over 300 feet more than the deepest point of the Grand Canyon.

Well two women who decided to go for a swing on it got a little more than they bargained for. Video shows their excitement as the swing gets pushed high over the ground below, but their shrieks of delight turn to screams of horror as one of the ropes holding up the swing snaps and the woman get thrown out of it and into the abyss below.