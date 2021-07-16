Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Stun Fans With Duet At Surprise Concert

It's not every day you get serenaded by your favorite musician while enjoying a nice dinner, but that's exactly what several diners got when they were treated to a surprise performance by Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani at the former's Ole Red restaurant in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

The newlyweds surprised fans with several duets during a free, acoustic concert on Thursday (July 15), which was shared by local radio station 93.1 Katy Country, according to People.

After a performance of their 2020 collaboration "Happy Anywhere," the couple serenaded the crowd with their 2019 hit "Nobody But You."

Check out their surprise performance below.