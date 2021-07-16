Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Stun Fans With Duet At Surprise Concert
By Sarah Tate
July 16, 2021
It's not every day you get serenaded by your favorite musician while enjoying a nice dinner, but that's exactly what several diners got when they were treated to a surprise performance by Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani at the former's Ole Red restaurant in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.
The newlyweds surprised fans with several duets during a free, acoustic concert on Thursday (July 15), which was shared by local radio station 93.1 Katy Country, according to People.
After a performance of their 2020 collaboration "Happy Anywhere," the couple serenaded the crowd with their 2019 hit "Nobody But You."
Check out their surprise performance below.
Blake Shelton AND Gwen Stefani LIVE at Ole Red Tishomingo! Zac Grantham - 93.1 Katy CountryPosted by 93.1 Katy Country on Thursday, July 15, 2021
As fans know, Shelton and Stefani got married on July 3 in an intimate ceremony at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch. The "God's Country" singer opted to wear a black tuxedo jacket, vest and classic blue jeans, while the No Doubt musician stunned in two Vera Wang gowns.
So why did they choose July to celebrate their nuptials? Basically, it was because of work.
"They're both very, very busy this year with work, and this was the only time they could fit in the wedding," a source close to the couple told People.
According to the magazine, Shelton is still fulfilling his duties as a coach on The Voice and preparing to go our tour in August, while Stefani is working on her fifth solo album and preparing for her residency in Las Vegas later this year.