Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Mourn Loss Of Their Dog Pippa

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are mourning the loss of their 10-year-old French bulldog Pippa.

Teigen broke the news Thursday night (July 15), sharing an emotional tribute to her beloved pet alongside a selfie of the pair, per Entertainment Tonight.

"Our beautiful little pippa just died in my arms, not long ago," the TV personality and cookbook author wrote in an Instagram post, which can be seen here. "I remember picking her up in Gainesville and documenting our trip home," she recalled of the day they took Pippa home. "She was a sassy broad – loved her pearl necklace and never took s--- from ANY new dog we brought in."

"We love you sweet girl. I know you're giving puddy hell up there," Teigen wrote, referencing her and Legend's other English bulldog Puddy who died in 2018. "Thank you for giving us your whole life."

Legend also penned his own tribute on Instagram, seen here, to their "little Pippa," who he described as "smart and fancy."

"This pic is her living her best life: on the road with her dad, wearing pearls," he wrote. "We got her near Gainesville, FL so I gave her my best impression of a southern accent whenever I spoke for her."

He concluded with a sweet message of what she meant to their family over the last decade.

"She gave us so much joy for 10 years," he said. "We love you Pippa!"

The news comes just one day after an emotional note Teigen posted to Instagram about feeling depressed amid her cyberbullying controversy.

"Cancel club is a fascinating thing and I have learned a whollllle lot. Only a few understand it and it's impossible to know til you're in it," she wrote. "And it's hard to talk about it in that sense because obviously you sound whiney when you've clearly done something wrong. It just sucks."