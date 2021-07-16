Watch Dan + Shay's New Music Video For Their Latest Song, 'Good Things'

Earlier this week, Dan + Shay teased that something new was on the way — and the duo delivered.

They announced the release date of their next album, and marked the premiere of the music video for the album’s title track, “Good Things.”

Dan + Shay unveiled the Good Things album release date on social media channels on Thursday (July 15), telling fans:

“GOOD THINGS: THE ALBUM AVAILABLE EVERYWHERE AUGUST 13 and good things: the song available everywhere now. pre-order / pre-save / pre-add the album and instantly receive 4 tracks. we poured every bit of our hearts into this project and have never been more excited for anything in our entire lives. can’t wait for it to be yours so soon. ❤️ ps - good things: official music video drops tonight at 11 pm ct!”