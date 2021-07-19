While Britney Spears continues to fight for her freedom and expose the awful ways in which her father has controlled her life during her 13-year conservatorship, Billie Eilish weighed in on her idol's "really, really horrible" situation during an interview with Vogue Australia.

“It’s really, really horrible what a lot of young women have gone through – I mean, to this day,” Eilish said while discussing Spears' ongoing legal battle.

“I didn’t have a team that wanted to f**k me over – which is really kind of rare, which (itself) is pretty f**ked up,” she added. “All I have to be is just grateful that I happened to have a good group of people around me that… didn’t want to just take advantage of me and do what people have done in the past.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the 19-year-old admitted that she felt ashamed of her internet past. "I said so many things then that I totally don't agree with now, or think the opposite thing," she told the outlet.

